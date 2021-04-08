IPL Match 1 Preview: Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma in Opening Duel

On paper, MI are like a well-oiled machine. The players have been around for years and have tasted success. They know the formula needed to get success.

RCB, on the other hand, have always struggled to get their combination right. Often, their middle-order batting has been found wanting while their pace bowling has lacked variety.

Last year though, they did well to make it to the play-offs and for this year, they have brought in some impact players like hard-hitter Glenn Maxwell and express pace bowler Kyle Jamieson, who can also provide hard-hitting option at the end.

MI have won almost double the number of games played between the two teams over the years.

While MI have won 17 matches, RCB have won just 9 matches.