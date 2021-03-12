IPL Has Been Beneficial for England Players: Ashley Giles

England, who are world No. 1 in ICC's T20I rankings, have benefited immensely thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL), said former England player Ashley Giles, who is the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) managing director.

"Years ago we found it very difficult for players to get into the IPL to experience that tournament. Now all of our players are in high demand and it's probably the big reason why we are number one in the world in both white-ball formats," said Giles on 'The Hussain and Key Cricket Show' on Sky Sports.