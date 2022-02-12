IPL Auction 2022: Explosive Jonny Bairstow Goes to Punjab Kings For 6.75 Crore

Bairstow has been one of the best white-ball batters in the world for about four years now and has an excellent IPL record to his name as well. In 28 matches, Bairstow has scored 1,038 runs at an average of 41.52 and strike-rate of 142.19, including a century and seven fifties.

He is mainly a top-order batter but has shown the ability to adapt to the middle-order in recent times as well. The 32-year-old has played his entire IPL career at Sunrisers Hyderabad after the franchise bought him in the 2019 auction for Rs 2.2 crore.

In the 2022 IPL auction he had set his base price at Rs 1.5 crore.