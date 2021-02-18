IPL Auction 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad
IPL Auction 2021: Full squad list of Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Coming into the auction with 22 players in the squad and the joint lowest available purse in the IPL Player Auction 2021, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have decided to wait and watch at the auction table.
Till the High Tea break, they had added only Jagadeesha Suchith to their squad.
The had the joint smallest available purse’s in the Auction with INR 10.75 Cr to start with.
- David Warner
- Abhishek Sharma
- Basil Thampi
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Jonny Bairstow
- Kane Williamson
- Manish Pandey
- Mohammad Nabi
- Rashid Khan
- Sandeep Sharma
- Shahbaz Nadeem
- Shreevats Goswami
- Siddarth Kaul
- Khaleel Ahmed
- T Natarajan
- Vijay Shankar
- Wriddhiman Saha
- Virat Singh
- Priyam Garg
- Mitchell Marsh
- Jason Holder
- Abdul Samad
- J Suchith
Captained by David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad released Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav and Prithviraj Yarra after the 2020 IPL season.
