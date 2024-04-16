IPL 2024: Head Reveals How Chinnaswamy Groundstaff & Locals Helped in SRH’s Win

Following his remarkable 39-ball century, which played a crucial role in ’s (SRH) 25-run triumph over (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, opening batter Travis Head shed light on the invaluable assistance provided by the ground staff and locals that contributed to SRH's triumph.
“The pitch played beautifully, we got feedback from the groundsmen and a few local guys in the meeting, and we thought we had to take the licence to go,” Head revealed at the post-match presentation.
Head exploded onto the scene as he notched up the third century of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Australian batter blazed his way to 102 runs off just 41 balls, punctuated by 9 boundaries and eight towering sixes, boasting an impressive strike rate of 248.78.
Speaking about his fellow opener Abhishek Sharma, Head commented on their synergy, highlighting how their playing styles complement each other. He praised Abhishek as a fearless batsman.
“Abhishek and I complement each other really well, he's young and fearless. I'm loving batting with him so far,” the player of the match said.
When asked about his strategy if he were to bowl to himself, he responded, ”I'm not sure, everyone's trying everything. It's not the prettiest thing in the world but I'm pleased with how I struck the ball today.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)