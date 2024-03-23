IPL Points Table 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Won Against SRH; Check Details

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 officially began on Friday, 22 March. Cricket fans across India are patiently waiting to watch their favourite teams and players in action. It is important to note that two matches took place today, Saturday, 23 March. The first match was between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Kolkata Knight Riders played against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second match on Saturday. The IPL points table 2024 is updated here after the two matches.

One should note that the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match took place at 7:30 pm IST, on Saturday. Fans are excited to know the top teams in the points table after the KKR vs SRH match. One should note that the IPL points table 2024 is updated after every match based on the points scored by each team.