ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL Points Table 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Won Against SRH; Check Details

IPL Points Table 2024: Know the top teams after the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on 23 March.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
IPL
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 officially began on Friday, 22 March. Cricket fans across India are patiently waiting to watch their favourite teams and players in action. It is important to note that two matches took place today, Saturday, 23 March. The first match was between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Kolkata Knight Riders played against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second match on Saturday. The IPL points table 2024 is updated here after the two matches.

One should note that the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match took place at 7:30 pm IST, on Saturday. Fans are excited to know the top teams in the points table after the KKR vs SRH match. One should note that the IPL points table 2024 is updated after every match based on the points scored by each team.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

According to the official details after the latest match, KKR won against SRH by four runs. The last match for Saturday is over and it is time to take a look at the updated points table.

IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Points After KKR vs SRH Match

As per the details, Chennai Super Kings is leading the table followed by Punjab Kings. You can check the total scores of each team and stay informed.

Let's go through the IPL 2024 points table after the KKR vs SRH match on Saturday, 23 March:

TeamPointsPlayedWonLostNo ResultNet Run Rate
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)211000.779
Punjab Kings (PBKS)211000.455
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)211100.2
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)01010-0.2
Delhi Capitals (DC)01010-0.455
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)01000-0.779
Gujarat Titans (GT)010000
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)000000
Mumbai Indians (MI)000000
Rajasthan Royals (RR)000000

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  IPL   KKR   SRH 

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×