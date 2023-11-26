IPL 2024: Full List of Punjab Kings' Players Released & Retained

On the day of the IPL 2024 Retentions, Punjab Kings released left-hander Bhanuka Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka and India's uncapped all-rounder Shahrukh Khan.

In addition to Shahrukh and Rajapaksa, other releases of the franchise include Mohit Rathee, Raj Angad Bawa, and Baltej Dhanda.

The amount Punjab still have in their purse is INR 24.1 crore.