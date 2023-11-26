Join Us On:
IPL 2024: Full List of Punjab Kings' Players Released & Retained

#IPL2024 | #PunjabKings released uncapped Indian all-rounder #ShahrukhKhan from their set-up.

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read
On the day of the IPL 2024 Retentions, Punjab Kings released left-hander Bhanuka Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka and India's uncapped all-rounder Shahrukh Khan.

In addition to Shahrukh and Rajapaksa, other releases of the franchise include Mohit Rathee, Raj Angad Bawa, and Baltej Dhanda.

The amount Punjab still have in their purse is INR 24.1 crore.

IPL 2024 Punjab Kings - Players Retained

  1. Shikhar Dhawan

  2. Prabhsimran Singh

  3. Jitesh Sharma

  4. Sikandar Raza

  5. Rishi Dhawan

  6. Liam Livingstone

  7. Atharva Taide

  8. Arshdeep Singh

  9. Nathan Ellis

  10. Sam Curran

  11. Kagiso Rabada

  12. Harpreet Brar

  13. Rahul Chahar

  14. Harpreet Bhatia

  15. Vidwath Kaverappa

  16. Shivam Singh

IPL 2024 Punjab Kings - Players Released

  1. Bhanuka Rajapaksa

  2. Shahrukh Khan

  3. Raj Angad Bawa

  4. Matthew Short

  5. Baltej Dhanda

  6. G Brar

  7. Mohit Rathee

