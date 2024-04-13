IPL 2024: Surya’s Batting, Bumrah’s Bowling Shine as Dhoni Returns to Wankhede

In what could probably be MS Dhoni's final appearance at the Wankhede Stadium, the venue where he led India to the ODI World Cup in 2011, the focus will be on hosts Mumbai Indians when they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 29 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as they seem to have put their campaign on the track.

After three successive defeats, Mumbai Indians have won their next two matches rather convincingly, hammering the second-highest total of this season (234/5) against Delhi Capitals and handing Royal Challengers Bengaluru a seven-wicket defeat thanks to a sensational 5-21 by Jasprit Bumrah on a track on which five players scored half-centuries.

Mumbai now have four points from five games and are seventh in the standings. CSK, on the other hand, have also recovered from two successive defeats after winning their first two matches by handing Kolkata Knight Riders a seven-wicket defeat at M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.