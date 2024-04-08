IPL 2024: Mahi Bhai Was With Me During My First 50 – Nostalgic Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gaikwad further revealed that in the absence of Ajinkya Rahane due to injury, he assumed the responsibility of anchoring the innings and that he did not want to burden the younger players. “With Jinx injured, onus was on me to bat through, didn't want to put the youngsters in a difficult situation,” he said.

Gaikwad also emphasized that everyone in the team is in a positive mindset, and he finds support from MS Dhoni and Head Coach Stephen Fleming when needed.