IPL 2023: Orange Cap Holder Venkatesh Shrugs Off Second-Season Syndrome in Style

It is KKR's second match of IPL 2023. Venkatesh Iyer is opening the batting alongside Rahmanullah Gurbaz against RCB. It's the second ball of the fourth over and Iyer hasn't had much of the strike. In the six balls that he has faced though, he has managed just three runs. On the other end, Gurbaz is striking the ball sweetly, having contributed 23 of the 26 runs on the board.

Left-arm medium-pacer David Willey runs from over the wickets and bowls a textbook in-swinger to Iyer which comes in a long way to the left-hander. Iyer tries to negotiate the good length delivery off the back foot but is beaten all ends up.

Timber everywhere.

There are many ways for a batter to get out, but the way Iyer is bowled, getting beaten by at least six inches, it raises a bigger question: does he belong?