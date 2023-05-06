IPL 2023: 'I Let Rashid Handle The Business With Noor,' Reveals Hardik Pandya

After a thumping nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya revealed that he lets star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan guide and advice his countryman Noor Ahmad and both of them are very confident about what they want to do.

Rashid (3/14) and Noor (2/25) ran through Rajasthan Royals' batting line-up in the middle overs, picking up five wickets and the hosts were bundled out for a paltry 118 in 17.5 overs.

In response, Titans chased down the target in 13.4 overs thanks to good start by Shubman Gill (36) and Widdhiman Saha (41 not out) followed by Hardik's unbeaten 39-run quickfire off 15 balls on Friday night.