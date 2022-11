IPL 2023: Full List of Players Retained, Released & the 10 Teams' Auction Purse

85 players were released by the 10 IPL franchises as the 2023 season of the tournament is now officially in motion, with the transfer window closing on 15 November.

The released players can either choose to re-enter the auction pool for the 23 December 'mini auction' or else, like Pat Cummins and Alex Hales, just entirely pull out of the upcoming season.

Among those that will most likely go under the hammer are two captains from the 2022 season with Kane Williamson and Mayank Agarwal being released by SRH and Punjab Kings.

The franchises have a combined total spending power of Rs 206.5 crore in the auction with just Punjab and Hyderabad having a total purse of almost Rs 75 crore. As many as 87 spots are up for grabs.

Here's the complete lowdown on the retentions, releases and buying power of the 10 IPL franchises: