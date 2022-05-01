IPL 2022: Gaikwad, Conway & Choudhary Shine as MS Dhoni's CSK Win Against SRH

Conway brought up his fifty with a six over the keeper off the top edge of Jansen, in an over that produced 20 runs. The openers were dealing in boundaries in the slog overs, with even the likes of T Natarajan going for runs. The left-arm pacer though was able to get the first breakthrough for SRH in the 18th over, when he had Gaikwad caught by Bhuvneshwar for a brilliant 99.

Conway had MS Dhoni for company, who added 8 to the cause before Natarajan had his number too. Conway though was able to finish off the innings with a flurry of boundaries, unbeaten on 85 with CSK having posted 202/2.

In response of the stiff chase, Hyderabad started off well as young Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson went about building in their usual manner. Sharma taking the attack to the bowlers from one end while Williamson was setting himself up to bat through.

The openers found the fence with ease, and Sharma hammered five boundaries and a six, scoring freely in the powerplay, staying with the required run-rate, before Mukesh Choudhary got the breakthrough. Just before the end of the sixth over, Choudhary had Sharma caught for 39 off 24 deliveries and then ended the powerplay with Rahul Tripathi walking back for a golden duck.

Williamson started slow at his but was beginning to get a move on and was aided by Aiden Markram, who was looking for the fences from the get go. The South African clobbered Mitch Santner for a couple of consecutive sixes before the Kiwi had the final say, as Ravindra Jadeja held on in the deep. Markram added 17 quick runs to the cause.

The wickets slowed down SRH and Williamson felt the pressure, and succumbed, trapped LBW for by Dwaine Pretorius for 47 off 37 deliveries. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran at the other end had found his range and was teeing off, sending it deep into the stands. At the 15 over mark, SRH were 131/4 with Pooran and Shashank Singh looking for the big hits.