IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss; Mumbai Indians Ask SRH to Bat First

MI and SRH have both made 2 changes each for this game at the Wankhede.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022.

MI and SRH have both made 2 changes each for this game.

“We're going to field first. Just want to try out some things, and it works when we have a score in front of us. We have two changes: the spinners from the last game go out, Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav come in. We want to look at certain players with an eye on next year. We want to have a look at them before making a decision for next year. It is important that the core group plays. We want to keep certain aspects of our Mumbai team. We have one more game after this, and we can try a few more guys in that game,” Rohit Sharma said.

“We were going to have a bat first. We need to look at the NRR as well. It does look like a dry wicket and putting runs on the board would be good. Two changes. Just tactical changes, things are getting tight and we just need to adjust quickly. Nice opportunity for Priyam to play at the top of the order with Abhishek Sharma,” Kane Williamson said.

Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Priyam Garg, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande

