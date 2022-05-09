IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After after KKR beat MI
IPL 2022 Points Table Update: Latest Orange Cap, Purple Cap List after KKR beat MI by 52 runs.
Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Mumbai Indians by 52 runs on Monday, match 56 of IPL 2022, at Navi Mumbai's D.Y. Patil Stadium. MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the Player of the Match for his 5-wicket haul for 10 runs against KKR.
After winning the toss MI chose to bowl first. KKR opener's Venkatesh Iyer (43) and Ajinkya Rahane (25) scored quickly in an opening partnership of 68 runs. Later, Nitish Rana too scored 43 off just 26 balls. However, KKR were not able to keep up their batting performance through out and set a target of 166 runs for Mumbai to chase.
However, Mumbai Indians did not shine with the bat opener Ishan Kishan (51) scored a half-century. KKR put in their best display on the field and restricted MI to just 113 runs in their run chase. Pat Cummins who made a comeback in the KKR team, took 3/22 against MI.
Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved to the seventh position on the points table with 10 points from 12 matches.
IPL 2022: Orange Cap Holder
Rajasthan Royals' star player Jos Buttler continues his hold at the top position for the Orange Cap. He has scored 618 runs in 11 matches.
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is placed second in the race with 451 runs from 11 matches.
Faf du Plessis is third in the table with 389 runs from 12 matches.
Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan with 381 runs, and David Warner with 375 runs round off the top five.
IPL 2022: Purple Cap Holder
Yuzvendra Chahal remains number one in the highest wicket-takers' tally with 22 wickets from 11 matches.
Wanindu Hasaranga is second in the purple cap race with 21 wickets from 12 matches.
Kagiso Rabada and Kuldeep Yadav are third and fourth with 18 wickets each while Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan rounds off the top five with 17 wickets.
