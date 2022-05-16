IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After DC beat PBKS

IPL 2022: Orange Cap

Jos Buttler remains undisputed on the top of the Orange Cap race as he continues to be the highest run-scorer of the season. With his three centuries and three half centuries, he has scored a total of 625 runs in 13 matches.

Lucknow Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul is second on the table with 469 runs in 13 matches.

Even though DC's David Warner didn't score any runs against PBKS on Monday, he is still placed third on the list, scoring 427 in 11 matches.

Punjab's Shikhar Dhawan who scored 19 runs against Delhi is on the fourth position with 421 runs in 13 matches.

Another LSG player Deepak Hooda rounds off the Top 5 with 406 runs in 13 matches.