IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After DC beat PBKS

IPL 2022 Points Table Update: Latest Orange Cap, Purple Cap List after DC beat PBKS by 17 runs
Punjab Kings are on the brink of getting knocked out of the IPL 2022 play-offs race, after Delhi Capitals beat them by 17 runs at Navi Mumbai's D.Y. Patil Stadium on Monday.
With this win Delhi Capitals are now placed fourth on the IPL 2022 Points Table, with 14 points from 13 matches. They must win their final group stage match against Mumbai Indians by a good margin, to keep their play-offs dream alive.
Punjab Kings' skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and decided to bowl first. Things were going according to the plan for Punjab as they took a couple of early wickets. However, Delhi's Mitchell Marsh starred for his team yet again scoring 63 off 48 balls. DC set a target of 160 runs for PBKS to chase.
The Punjab batters failed to chase the set target against DC bowlers. Jitesh Sharma was the highest-scorer for his side scoring 44 off 34 balls.
Delhi Capitals bowler Shardul Thakur was awarded the Player of the Match for his crucial wickets and 4-35 figure against PBKS.
IPL 2022: Orange Cap
Jos Buttler remains undisputed on the top of the Orange Cap race as he continues to be the highest run-scorer of the season. With his three centuries and three half centuries, he has scored a total of 625 runs in 13 matches.
Lucknow Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul is second on the table with 469 runs in 13 matches.
Even though DC's David Warner didn't score any runs against PBKS on Monday, he is still placed third on the list, scoring 427 in 11 matches.
Punjab's Shikhar Dhawan who scored 19 runs against Delhi is on the fourth position with 421 runs in 13 matches.
Another LSG player Deepak Hooda rounds off the Top 5 with 406 runs in 13 matches.
IPL 2022: Purple Cap
Rajasthan Royal's Yuzvendra Chahal is again leading the Purple Cap's race and has taken 24 wickets in 13 matches.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Wanindhu Hasaranga is on the second place with 23 wickets in 13 matches.
Punjab Kings Kagiso Rabada who took one wicket against DC, is placed third on the list with 22 wickets in 12 matches.
Delhi Capital's Kuldeep Yadav who grabbed two wickets against PBKS on Monday, is placed fourth for the Purple Cap race with 20 wickets in 13 matches.
Gujarat Titans Mohammad Shami is on the fifth position 18 wickets in 13 matches.
