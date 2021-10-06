IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, RCB Field First Against SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and asked Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first in Abu Dhabi. Kane Williamson said SRH would have wanted to bowl first as well.

Kohli said the RCB side is unchanged and they're not looking to take it easy despite securing qualification for the playoffs.

SRH have also decided to in unchanged from the last game.

For RCB, they have their eyes on finishing in the top two while SRH will look to play party poopers in the final week.