Variations Key Factor in IPL After Indian Bowlers’ Recent Success

As the IPL is starting in 10 days, and with none of the franchises playing at their traditional home venues, keeping a full stock of pace bowlers has become important, especially those who have variations.

On Wednesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore's director of cricket operations Mike Hesson spoke about the need to have variety in bowling.

The Bangalore franchise recently made big changes to their squad despite qualifying for the play-offs the last season.

In the past, RCB have been blamed for packing their line-up with too many genuine quick bowlers.

"We have back-up players, providing more depth. We want to change the style of play on particular venues, there might be certain grounds where we need players who bowl more cutters, there might be certain grounds where we need bounce bowlers," said Hesson while speaking to the media in an interaction.