Rajasthan Royals Part Ways With Coach Andrew McDonald

Zubin Bharucha will be an integral part of this team in the role of strategy, development and performance director, feeding into Sangakkara, the decision maker in the structure.

As part of the restructuring, Amol Muzumdar's role transitions to an out-of-season high performance batting coach to support the squad and RR academies. In addition, Rajasthan Royals and McDonald have mutually decided to move in different directions with regards to the leadership structure.

"Everyone at Rajasthan Royals would like to thank Andrew for his efforts towards the IPL season 13. He coached the team during an incredibly challenging Covid-restricted period and we would like to wish him all the very best for his future endeavours with the Australian men's cricket team and the Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred," said Rajasthan Royals COO Jake Lush McCrum.