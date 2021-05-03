IPL 2021 Match 29: DC vs PBKS Highlights
Shikhar Dhawan scored 69 runs off 47 balls and led Delhi Capitals towards victory.
Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, 3 May, defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 29th match of IPL 2021 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
This was the sixth victory for Delhi, which helped the team climb to the top-spot in IPL 2021 points table. Whereas, Punjab Kings slipped from fifth position to sixth position in the points table.
PBKS was led by Mayank Agarwal, while Rishabh Pant let DC.
DC won the toss and chose to bowl first.
- Punjab Kings:166/6 in 20 overs
- Delhi Capitals: 167/3 in 17.4 overs
Punjab Kings was the first to bat and scored a total of 166 runs for six wickets, in 20 overs. Skipper Mayank Agarwal missed his century by a run and scored a total of 99 runs in 58 balls. Dawid Malan scored 26 off 26, and Chris Gayle scored 13 runs off 9 deliveries.
DC's Kagiso Rabada picked three wickets in his four overs. Whereas, Axar Patel and Avesh Khan took one wicket each for the team.
With 167 runs to chase, Shikhar Dhawan (not out) scored 69 runs off 47 balls for Delhi. Prithvi Shaw scored 39 off 22, and Stave Smith scored 24 runs off 22 deliveries.
Punjab's Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, and Riley Meredith took one wicket each for the team.
But Delhi Capitals managed to score 167 runs for three wickets in 17.4 overs. They won the match against Punjab by seven wickets.
Punjab's Mayank Agarwal bagged 'Player of the Match' award.
