IPL 2021 Match 25: DC vs KKR Highlights

Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, 29 April, defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 25th match if this season of Indian Premier League played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

With its fifth victory on Thursday, DC jumped from the 3rd spot to the 2nd spot on the IPL 2021 points table. KKR remained on the 5th spot after losing the match against DC.

DC was led by Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant, while Eoin Morgan led KKR. DC won the toss and chose to bowl first.