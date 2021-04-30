IPL 2021 Match 25: DC vs KKR Highlights
KKR remained on the 5th spot on the points table after losing the match against DC on Thursday.
Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, 29 April, defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 25th match if this season of Indian Premier League played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
With its fifth victory on Thursday, DC jumped from the 3rd spot to the 2nd spot on the IPL 2021 points table. KKR remained on the 5th spot after losing the match against DC.
DC was led by Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant, while Eoin Morgan led KKR. DC won the toss and chose to bowl first.
DC vs KKR Highlights
- Kolkata Knight Riders - 154/6 in 20 overs
- Delhi Capitals - 156/3 in 16.3 overs
KKR came out to bat first and scored a total of 154 runs losing 6 wickets in 20 overs. Andre Russell scored 45 (not out) off 27 balls, Shubman Gill scored 43 off 38, and Rahul Tripathi scored 19 runs off 17 deliveries.
DC's Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel took two wickets each for the team. Whereas, Marcus Stoinis and Avesh Khan took one wicket each.
With Prithvi Shaw's outstanding performance, the target of 155 runs became quite an easy chase for DC. Shaw scored 82 runs off 41 balls, which included six boundaries in the first over itself. Shikhar Dhawan Scored 46 off 47, and skipper Rishabh Pant scored 16 runs off 8 deliveries.
All three wickets of DC was taken by KKR's Pat Cummins.
However, DC scored a total of 156 runs for 3 wickets in 16.3 overs. They won the match against KKR by 7 wickets.
Prithvi Shaw bagged the 'Player of the Match' award.
