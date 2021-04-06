Maharashtra Govt Allows Teams to Train Post 8pm: Report

As the countdown continues for IPL 20201, the Maharashtra government has cleared the decks for the IPL to take place in the COVID-19 ravaged Mumbai, allowing teams to practice after 8pm and travel to their hotels despite the night curfew that has been imposed, PTI reported.

Due to the massive increase in the positive cases of COVID-19 in Mumbai and Maharashtra, the state government had announced “Break the Chain”, under which section 144 and night-curfew from 8pm to 7am on weekdays has been imposed on entire Maharashtra, including Mumbai.