IPL 2021: David Warner Watches SRH-KKR From Stands; Fans Unimpressed

Sunrisers Hyderabad did not have a good time out with the bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai and were restricted to 115/8 after some fine bowling.

The team have not had a good season with their talismanic captain David Warner too being woefully out of form before being dropped.

Sitting in the stands and supporting the team, Warner posted a selfie as well. He had been dropped after the first couple of SRH games in UAE where he scored 0 and 2. The team management and he have hinted in recent days that the Australian won't play again this season.

Warner, who had led the team to the title in 2016, had been removed as captain earlier in the season, days before the tournament had to be halted due to COVID-19. Warner is also SRH's leading scorer, having won the Orange Cap three times in 2015, 2017, and 2019.