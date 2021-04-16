Nortje Joins DC Camp After ‘False Positive’ COVID-19 Test
Nortje and Kagiso Rabada were the 2 players from the DC who flew in from South Africa after playing Pakistan.
Delhi Capitals’ fast bowler Anrich Nortje is available for selection against Punjab Kings, their next match, after he tested negative for COVID-19.
Nortje will have his first training session on Friday. He had arrived on 6 April and missed the first two Delhi games as he tested positive for COVID-19 during his quarantine period. Nortje and Kagiso Rabada were the two players from the Delhi camp who flew in from South Africa after playing against Pakistan.
DC confirmed that Nortje was false positive in the initial round of testing following the end of his quarantine period.
"He's here. Our pace superstar is now out of quarantine. After a false positive result for COVID-19, Anrich Nortje tested negative thrice, and is now part of our team bubble. We can't wait to see him in action #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @AnrichNortje02 @TajMahalMumbai," the DC wrote on their official Twitter profile.
Apart from Nortje, Axar Patel is the other Delhi player affected by COVID-19.
Earlier, in the week Delhi lost against Rajasthan Royals as Chris Morris played a blinder in the home stretch to take his side over the line.
Delhi Capitals (DC) coach Ricky Ponting, in the post-match press conference, said that not letting Ashwin to bowl his full quota of overs against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) was a mistake and something that he will talk to captain Rishabh Pant and the rest of the team about.
"That's certainly something that we will talk about when I get a chance to sit down with the team," Ponting said in a press conference after the match, which DC lost by three wickets with two balls remaining.
