IPL 2020: Chahal Reveals Why Philippe Was Promoted Ahead of Virat

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s leg-spinner talked about his team tactics when they sent wicket-keeper batsman Josh Philippe ahead of Virat Kohli at No 3 against Kings XI Punjab, on Thursday, 24 September.

Chahal said that it was management’s decision (to promote Philippe) as they thought since they were chasing a big target and if Virat and AB de Villiers are playing at the later stage it would be great for them. Also, Philippe is a top-order batsman playing for Western Australia and Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League.

RCB had slipped to 4-3 after 2.4 overs after losing Philippe, Virat and Devdutt Padikkal in quick succession.