Yuzvendra Chahal Should’ve Been MoM Against KKR, Feels Ben Stokes

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes feels Royal Challengers Bangalore's Yuzvendra Chahal bowled exceptionally well against Kolkata Knight Riders and that's why the leg-spinner should have been adjudged Man of the Match in the 28th Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match.

On Monday evening, Chahal returned with brilliant figures of 1/12 from his four overs and played a crucial role in RCB's emphatic 82-run win over KKR at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

"In a batters game Yuzvendra Chahal should get MOM here, incredible figures especially as it's in Sharjah," tweeted Stokes after the match.