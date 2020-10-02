Two Weeks Into IPL 2020, India’s Young Stars Claim Spotlight

The Indian Premier League has, over the years, thrown up exciting prodigies who have benefited after rubbing shoulders with some of the greats of the game. Youngsters like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant are products of this league that offers a platform to develop, mature and get nurtured.

This year’s edition has seen some quality cricket on offer. Gravity-defying stunts at the boundaries have been overshadowed by determined run chases. Economical spells on the tough conditions in the UAE have been mastered while rustiness has given way for zealous efforts in all departments. Realising that being on the field is a privilege, the cricketers have managed to make best use of this opportunity and have enthralled us with top-notch cricket in the first ten days.

Youngsters, who might have been worried about the snatched chance if the IPL had been cancelled, have understood this privilege better than most, and have stood out game-after-game.

We look at the Indian youngsters who have impressed in this edition of the IPL thus far.

*All data updated till KKR-RR match on 30 September 2020.