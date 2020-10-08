Would Have Liked One of the Set Batsmen to Bat Through: Fleming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming rued the fact that none of the set batsmen batted through the innings, after his side’s loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Wednesday, 7 October.

“Ideally you have one or two players that are in bat through. If you give an opportunity to an IPL team, an opening, they have got some quality players to take it. Today with Narine holding overs back, made it very difficult in the back end. If we could have got one of those players to [score] 75-plus and continue that partnership for 4-5 overs, then the game might have been a lot different.”

CSK were cruising at one stage after the 10 overs with two set batsmen at the crease and needing 78 runs off the last 10 overs. In the next fiver overs, CSK just scored 20 runs and lost the wickets of Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson.