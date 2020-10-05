‘We’re the Engine Room’: Pollard on Him & Two Pandyas in MI Lineup

Mumbai Indians by the virtue of another comfortable win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, sit at the top of the points table in the Indian Premier League (IPL), at least for now.

Before the tournament, Mumbai looked one of the stronger sides in this IPL with all the basis covered and one of the big reasons for that strength was and is proving to be is its trio of Kieron Pollard, Hardik and Krunal Pandya in the middle-order. And, Pollard thinks the same, as according to him, those three are the engine-room of Mumbai’s batting line-up.

“We look at us (him and the Pandya brothers) as the engine-room in the car, without the engine you can’t move. We need to go there, put the speed on and up the run rate, some days it will happen some days it won't but when it gets off we have to make sure we make it count,” said Pollard said during the mid-innings break of the SRH game, on the role of the three guys.