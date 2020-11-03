Warner-Saha Show in Sharjah Has Twitter Celebrating SRH

In what was a must win game for the Sunrisers Hyderabad side led by David Warner against the Mumbai Indians, the captain along with senior pro Wriddhiman Saha took their side over the line against the defending champions in style.

Saha and Warner remained unbeaten and score 151 for the opening stand as SRH won by 10 wickets and jumped into the third spot on the points table, ending Kolkata Knight Riders’ campaign.