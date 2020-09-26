IPL 2020: CSK Batsmen Need To Have Glucose, Says Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag feels Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsmen have not been able to play freely and score quickly so far in the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) edition and thus they need to have "glucose" to add intensity to their game.

"Chennai ke batsman simply not getting going. Glucose chadwaake aana padega next match se batting karne (CSK batsmen are not getting going. They need to have glucose when they come out to bat in the next match)," Sehwag said in a tweet on Saturday.