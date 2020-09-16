IPL 2020 Will Bring Joy to Its Fans, Feels Sehwag

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag feels the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will be played in front of empty stands in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will bring joy to its fans, considering the fact that cricket is being played after a long break due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"While I'm sure we're going to miss the matches being played in front of our home crowd, the tournament promises to bring joy to us all, especially after the long break," said Sehwag as per a media release.

Sehwag and cricket show host Samir Kochhar will come together to present an interactive cricket show 'Power Play with Champions' on the Flipkart app.