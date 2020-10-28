IPL: Unconventional but Brave, That’s the Way for Spinners

In a wicket-takers' list dominated by pace bowlers, only Rashid Khan (17 wickets), Yuzvendra Chahal (16 wickets) and Varun Chakravarthy (13 wickets) among spinners make the top 10 thanks either to their unconventional style or smartness.

Last week Delhi Capitals' ace fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and Royals Challengers Bangalore's strike bowler Chris Morris had said that the pitches in the United Arab Emirates, although slow, have supported swing and seam bowlers.

No wonder the top wicket-takers have been the pace bowlers and only spinners who have managed to prise out batsmen, have managed to take wickets.