IPL 2020: Murali Vijay Fails To Score Big Again, Twitterati React

Chennai Super Kings have lost 2nd game in a row and their coach Stephen Fleming expressed his displeasure at the inability of the top-order to score big in the Indian Premier League (IPL), after their loss against Delhi Capitals, on Friday.

Opener Murali Vijay, however, was at the receiving end of all the criticism and memes from the users on Twitter, after failing to capitalise 3rd time in a row.

The 36-year old opener has been going through a tough phase as far as his form is concerned. Vijay, who hasn’t been part of the Indian Test squad for almost two years now, hasn’t had much match practice of late. And, the lack of intent and his tentativeness against the fast bowling has been pretty evident from the games he has played, as noted by many fans and experts.