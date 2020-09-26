IPL 2020: Murali Vijay Fails To Score Big Again, Twitterati React
Murali Vijay’s strike rate and his performances have come under the scanner after failing to score in three matches.
Chennai Super Kings have lost 2nd game in a row and their coach Stephen Fleming expressed his displeasure at the inability of the top-order to score big in the Indian Premier League (IPL), after their loss against Delhi Capitals, on Friday.
Opener Murali Vijay, however, was at the receiving end of all the criticism and memes from the users on Twitter, after failing to capitalise 3rd time in a row.
The 36-year old opener has been going through a tough phase as far as his form is concerned. Vijay, who hasn’t been part of the Indian Test squad for almost two years now, hasn’t had much match practice of late. And, the lack of intent and his tentativeness against the fast bowling has been pretty evident from the games he has played, as noted by many fans and experts.
After missing the 2017 edition of the IPL due to an injury, Vijay was picked by his first team Chennai Super Kings again in the 2018 mega auction. Vijay was instrumental in CSK’s first title win in 2010 and consistently performed for the side, opening the batting from 2010 to 2013.
However, he didn’t get enough opportunities and has played only 3 games in total in the last two seasons of the IPL.
This year, however, with Suresh Raina’s absence he started in the CSK XI from the first match. And, in three matches till now, he has scored a cumulative of 32 runs taking 43 balls opening the batting.
After losing two games in a row due to not being able to chase the targets, #ComebackMrIPL started trending on Twitter as the Chennai Super Kings and its fans have been missing Suresh Raina’s presence in the CSK middle-order after its low returns in the two games.
Here are some of the reactions from the fans and sports journalists:
