Thursday Preview: SRH, KXIP Desperately Need Wins to Keep Afloat

KXIP needs to fix this problem as soon as possible if they aim to enter the play-offs stage.

Similar is the story of their bowling attack, which has so far revolved only around Mohammed Shami. Barring the India speedster, the others - M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, have largely failed.

The KL Rahul-led side needs to click as a unit not only against SRH but in the other clashes too, if they want to remain in hunt of a play-offs berth.

SRH too have faced problems in the middle-order. After David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, who open the innings, the middle-order has mostly let the team down.

The 2016 IPL champions lack a power-hitter in the middle-order. Priyam Garg came up with a half-century in a game but the 19-year-old has failed to maintain consistency.