‘Thank You is a Small Word’: Tushar Thanks Family After IPL Debut

Delhi Capitals’ fast bowler Tushar Deshpande thanked his parents and his grandmother for their efforts and support for him after he made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, 14 October.

In a video uploaded by Delhi Capitals, Deshpande said (in his native language Marathi) that it took time for it to sink in for him to play his first game in the IPL, bowl the last over and that feeling will remain with him for a lifetime.