Holder Replaces Injured Kane Williamson, SRH Opt to Bowl vs RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in a game important for both teams, in order to keep their playoff hopes alive in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

An injured Kane Williamson has been replaced by Jason Holder in the Sunrisers playing eleven along with Shahbaz Nadeem coming in for Basil Thampi.

RR captain Steve Smith says they’re fielding an unchanged side, and that they had wanted to bat first anyway.