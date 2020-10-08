From 160/0 in 15 Overs, SRH Post 201/6 as KXIP’s Youngsters Shine

Openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner got off to a flying start but Kings XI Punjab’s young bowlers pulled it back in the last 5 overs as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 201/6 – their highest score in this Indian Premier League – on Thursday, 8 October.

Jonny Bairstow fell three runs short of scoring his maiden century this season but his 160-run opening stand with David Warner got the Sunrisers off to a flyer.

However, Ravi Bishnoi (3/29 in 3 overs) picked up three wickets, Arshdeep Singh (2/33) two and Mohammed Shami (1/40) one, in the last five overs to restrict their opponents.