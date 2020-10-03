IPL Sunday Preview: MI and SRH Look to Maintain Winning Ways

Reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and a confident SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to maintain their winning form when they clash in an IPL match at the Sharjah Cricket stadium on Sunday.

Both teams have four points from four games, but the Rohit Sharma-led MI are atop the table, courtesy a better net run rate.

Both teams are coming after winning their previous games. While MI hammered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), SRH came out victorious in the southern derby against three-times champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday night.