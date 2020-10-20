Steve Smith Reveals the Talks With Samson About His Lack of Runs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Steve Smith said that message to Sanju Samson has been to just keep the faith, trust his ability and watch the ball closely, when asked about Samson’s lack of runs in the last few games.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Smith said that when things are not going your way, the player can get dismissals like that (referring to Samson’s wicket as he was strangled down the leg side), but they know he is a great ball-striker and will get runs for his side at some point in the next few games.

After scoring 74 and 85 runs in the first two matches, Samson’s form has tapered off as he has scored just 77 runs in the last 8 games.