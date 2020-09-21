IPL Game 4 Preview: Smith Set to Play Rajasthan’s Opener vs CSK

Despite getting jolted in the initial overs, Rayudu and du Plessis steadied the ship for Chennai, making the Mumbai bowlers work hard in the hot and humid conditions.

Murli Vijay and Shane Watson opened for against Mumbai but both failed to fire. The duo would try to leave the past behind when they face the Royals on Tuesday. Moreover, Sam Curran, who was promoted by Dhoni ahead of himself, didn't disappoint his team after playing a cameo of 18 runs off six balls.

While the CSK's batting looks quite settled, their bowlers too didn't disappoint. After initial onslaught by MI opener Quinton de Kock, SaurabhTiwary and skipper Rohit Sharma, they made a comeback in the game and struck their opponents at regular intervals.

The Chennai bowlers ensured their arch-rivals didn't put up a big total and that played a crucial role in Chennai's five-wicket win. Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla may not be considered as a vital cog in the CSK side, However, the 31-year-old bowler bought all his past experience into play and utilised the conditions quite effectively as he ended with a appreciable figures in his allotted quota of overs.

Similarly, Lungi Ngidi, Ravindra Jadeja, and Deepak Chahar also stepped it up when it mattered for Chennai. But the team management would certainly hope that the trio don't leak many runs like in the previous game.