Should’ve Given Archer His 3rd Over Earlier: Smith After SRH Loss

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Steve Smith on Thursday, 22 October, admitted that he made a mistake by not giving fast bowler Jofra Archer a third over at the start of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) innings – a move that might have cost RR the IPL match.

"I consulted a few other boys, it was talked about (giving Archer another over up front) but opted against it and in hindsight, after what happened, probably would've given him one more over. It was on my mind," said Smith after the match at the Dubai International Stadium.