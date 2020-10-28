Some Innovative Decisions This IPL, That Reaped Big Rewards

Axar Patel was asked to take the new ball by Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer against Chennai Super Kings on September 25, and he got rid of Shane Watson early on to help his team take charge of the game. Patel has quite often been used in the power-play. In a game against KXIP on October 20, he got rid of KL Rahul after he was brought in to bowl the third over. It was a rare failure for Rahul, who is the leading the race for Orange Cap, presented to the batsman with the highest tally.