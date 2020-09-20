In Pics: MS Dhoni’s CSK Win Season-Opener vs Mumbai Indians

After months of delay, the 13th season of the Indian Premier League finally got underway on Saturday in Abu Dhabi with Chennai Super Kings taking on Mumbai Indians in the season-opener.

Mumbai batted first and posted 162/9 and in reply, CSK had Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis scoring half centuries as they won the match by 5 wickets.

Here’s a look at some of the important moments of the match, in pictures: