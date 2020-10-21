Loss to KXIP a Wake-Up Call for Us: Delhi Captain Shreyas Iyer

"Going forward we have to come with all guns blazing, play with freedom and take more responsibility. We need one match to qualify and keeping that in mind, we will take one match at a time.”

"The fifth over of the Powerplay definitely changed the momentum towards them but other than that we really played hard and took the game to the last run. We missed a few run-outs and catches but that's part of the game. We will work hard at our training and fielding, and see to it that we come back strong,” he added.