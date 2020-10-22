Holder Takes 3 Wickets in Season Debut as SRH Restrict RR to 154/6

In a match crucial to both teams’ Playoff hopes, Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 154/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a start-stop-start Indian Premier League innings on Thursday, 22 October.

This is the lowest first-innings total at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in this IPL.

While RR fielded an unchanged side for this game, SRH were forced to replace an injured Kane Williamson, giving Jason Holder his first game of the season. Shahbaz Nadeem came in for Basil Thampi.

The West Indies all-rounder Holder returned with figures of 3/33 and also effected the run out of opener Uthappa. Vijay Shankar (1/15 in 3 overs) and Rashid Khan (1/20) picked up a wicket each.