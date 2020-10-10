5 Key Players Who Helped RCB Register Their Biggest Win Over CSK

Chennai Super Kings slumped to their fifth loss in seven games, going down by 37 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday, 10 October.

Choosing to bat first, captain Virat Kohli led from the front with a 52-ball 90* that pushed RCB to 169/4 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In response, RCB’s bowlers restricted CSK to 132/8 in their 20 overs as the Kohli-led franchise registered their fourth win in six games, moving to the fourth spot in the standings.