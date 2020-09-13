IPL 2020: RCB Bowlers Duke It Out On a Yorker Challenge

RCB bowling coach, Adam Griffith, can be seen throwing a yorker challenge to the RCB’s bowlers.

RCB bowlers are putting in their everything to make sure that they perform well in the IPL 2020.
Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the strongest teams in the IPL. Despite reaching the finals thrice, they have not won the trophy yet.

RCB is known for their batting lineup and has always been criticised as they do not have quality bowlers to defend their totals. But this year, RCB has invested in their bowling lineup.

Few Shoulders Were Sore: Virat Kohli on Training After Long Break
In the video shared on RCB’s social media handle, Adam Griffith, their bowling coach, is seen having fun and coming up with a challenging competition to help RCB’s bowlers unleash their deadly yorkers. In the video, Virat Kohli can also be seen cheering and encouraging their bowlers to face the yorker challenge.

'Present RCB Side Looks Most Balanced Since 2016': Captain Kohli
There is just over a week left for their first clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

