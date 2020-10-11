Virat Kohli & Bowlers Lead RCB to Big 37-Run Win Over Dhoni’s CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have not won the IPL title in 12 previous attempts. But they are now gradually gaining steam in the 13th edition and on Saturday, 10 October, they thrashed three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 37 runs.

RCB now are placed joint second with eight points from six matches, but the other two teams that also have eight points – Mumbai (+1.488) and Kolkata Knight Riders (+0.017) – have a better net run rate than Virat Kohli's team (-0.820).

CSK are languishing in the sixth position with four points from seven matches, and have a negative net run rate, though it is better than the seventh-placed Rajasthan Royals, who have -1.073.