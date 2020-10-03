Kohli’s 72*, Padikkal’s 63 Help RCB Cruise to Third Win in 4 Games

Royal Challengers Bangalore cruised to their third win in four matches of the Indian Premier League, defeating Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 3 October.

Choosing to bat first, Steve Smith-led RR posted 154/6 in their 20 overs courtesy middle-order batsman Mahipal Lomror’s valuable 47 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Two half-centuries – one by opener Devdutt Padikkal and the other by captain Virat Kohli – helped RCB chased down the target in 19.1 overs.

This is Rajasthan’s second straight loss after they won their first two matches.